US stocks drop after seven consecutive record highs – CNN

New York (CNN Business) Wall Street has been on fire the past several weeks, with the S&P 500 setting seven consecutive record highs through Friday’s close. That streak came to an end Tuesday.

The Dow fell 209 points, or 0.6%. The index had been down by as much as 427 points at one point before cutting its losses.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after logging its longest string of records since 1997. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, gained 0.2% to close at a record high.

It wasn’t clear what set off investors on Tuesday, but cyclical stocks, which benefit when the economy is performing well, took the brunt of the beating Tuesday. The Dow’s worst performers included Dow Inc (DOW), Chevron (CVX) and Caterpillar (CAT).

The S&P’s worst performers were oil field services business Halliburton (HAL) and exploration companies Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Diamondback Energy (FANG), all driven lower by a pullback in oil prices.