us-soccer-legend-carli-lloyd-was-spotted-running-sprints-on-the-field-after-her-team-was-upset-at-the-olympics

The US Women’s National Team lost a 1-0 decision to Canada in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal match.

The reigning World Cup champions will not win gold or silver at these Olympic games.

During Megan Rapinoe’s post-game TV interview, Carli Lloyd was seen running sprints on the field.

Carli Lloyd is all about the grind – even after a heartbreaking loss.

The 39-year-old US Women’s National Team legend and most-capped player on the team’s roster was gutted following her team’s 1-0 loss to Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. She sat in front of the empty stands with her head in her hands for a long time before running sprints across the pitch by herself.

Lloyd holds her head in her hands after the USWNT’s Olympics loss. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

While pink-haired star Megan Rapinoe fielded questions during a post-match television interview, Lloyd could be seen sprinting up and down the field over the pink-haired forward’s shoulder.

Lloyd, Rapinoe, and company lost a tough one against their neighbors to the North. USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher – who shined in the team’s quarterfinal thriller against the Netherlands – went down with an apparent knee injury after a collision midway through the first half.

Alyssa Naeher lays on the turf following a first-half collision during the USWNT game vs Canada. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

She received multiple minutes of medical attention before continuing on with the game, but she waved for a substitute just minutes later. Backup Adriana Franch took her spot between the pipes, and though Canada didn’t pose a major offensive threat for the remainder of the half, the team certainly felt Naeher’s absence later in the game.

In the 70th minute, the defense committed a foul in the 18-yard box, giving up a penalty kick. Canada’s Jessie Fleming bested Franch to convert from the spot. Naeher made three such saves against the Dutch just three days earlier.

Lloyd – who entered the game in the 60th minute – and her teammates failed to equalize from there, taking them out of contention for gold and silver medals at this year’s games.

Now, the USWNT will shift its focus to Thursday’s bronze-medal match against Australia’s Matildas – whom Lloyd and company played just a week earlier in the group stage.

Lloyd kneels in defeat after the USWNT’s Olympics loss to Canada. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The Tokyo Olympics are likely the prolific striker’s final major international tournament with the USWNT. She’s won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles over her incredible run with the national team, but this time around, Lloyd won’t return stateside as a champion.

