us-sells-one-of-a-kind-copy-of-wu-tang-clan-album-seized-from-‘pharma-bro’-martin-shkreli

New York (CNN) The United States has sold the only physical copy ever made of the Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” after federal authorities seized it from former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who was convicted of fraud in 2017.

The Justice Department did not disclose who bought the album or how much they paid for it, however, citing a confidentiality provision included in the sale.

But the DOJ said the money from the album’s sale would go toward the remaining balance owed on the approximately $7.4 million forfeiture order entered against Shkreli at his March 2018 sentencing.

“Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting US attorney, said in a press release Tuesday.

The album includes a hand-carved nickel-silver box, along with a leather-bound manuscript containing lyrics and a certificate of authenticity. When Shkreli purchased the album in 2015, it was marketed as “both a work of art and an audio artifact,” says the release.