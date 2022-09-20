US president and first lady pay respects to queen

Reuters Videos

World leaders pay their respects at Queen’s lying in stateSTORY: World leaders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth lying in stateU.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill BidenFrench President Emmanuel Macron and his wife BrigitteUkrainian first lady Olena ZelenskaBrazilian President Jair BolsonaroSouth African President Cyril RamaphosaPresident of the European Council Charles Micheland President of the European Commission Ursula von der LeyenChinese Vice President Wang Qishan

Tea and crumpets: Biden, Jill Biden remember the queenFor U.S. President Joe Biden, it was the crumpets. For his wife, first lady Jill Biden, it was the tea. Joe and Jill Biden on Sunday helped honor Queen Elizabeth II by sharing memories of their tea time last year when she invited them to join her at Windsor Castle, near London.

Bidens pay their respects to Queen ElizabethSTORY: Crowds lining the streets of Westminster waved to the motorcade carrying President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.They are among a host of world leaders to pay their respects to the late British monarch, whose funeral will be held on Monday (September 19).

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updatesQueen Elizabeth II’s beloved dogs and one of her favorite ponies greeted the late monarch’s coffin when it was brought to Windsor Castle. Corgis Muick and Sandy were brought into the castle’s quadrangle for the coffin’s arrival following the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and a drive through London and on to Windsor. Emma, a black fell pony the queen owned for 26 years, stood on the grass with a groom at the side of the Long Walk in front of the castle as the coffin procession marched past before a committal service at St. George’s Chapel.

Russian pop icon speaks out against Putin’s war in UkraineRussian pop icon Alla Pugacheva spoke out Sunday in opposition to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. In an Instagram post, the 73-year-old pop star wrote that Russians are dying in Ukraine due to “illusory goals,” adding that citizens have been greatly affected by the conflict. Pugacheva also wrote that she “will stand in solidarity”…

