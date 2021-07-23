US-owned Cobham close to takeover of UK defence manufacturer Ultra – The Guardian

Boots

The

British chemist, which traces its roots to the 1830s in Nottingham, was

the first FTSE 100 firm to go private when it was snapped up for £11bn

in 2007.

The deal, which still holds the record

as the UK’s largest private equity buyout, was backed by Kohlberg

Kravis Roberts (KKR), and led by billionaire Stefano Pessina, now the

pharmacy chain’s executive chairman.

Boots was

saddled with £9bn of debt as part of the leveraged buyout, in which KKR

and Pessina put in £2.5bn of their own cash and borrowed the rest from

investment banks. Just days after deal closed, Alliance Boots paid a

£1.55bn dividend to a holding company, though a spokesperson at the time

said the money remained within the company and had not been paid out to

the new owners. The costs of servicing its debt pile in those first few

months were estimated at £65m a month.

The

deal also led to the group shifting the headquarters of its holding

company, Alliance Boots, to Switzerland, a decision which has been

criticised for costing the UK million of pounds in tax revenue, but

which the company has denied was motivated by tax savings. Boots’

headquarters remain in Nottingham.

The firm was

eventually sold off to America’s largest pharmacy chain, Walgreens,

headquartered in Delaware, in a $15bn (£10.8bn) deal that was completed

in 2014. Pessina, who invested an estimated £1.25bn of his own capital

in the 2007 deal, was previously estimated to have gained 214m shares in

Walgreens, worth an estimated £11.5bn, as part of the sale.

Debenhams

Debenhams was taken over by a consortium of private equity funds – TPG, CVC Capital and Merrill Lynch – for £1.7bn in 2003.

Executives

installed to overhaul Debenhams were tasked with slashing costs while

increasing sales and profit margins. It meant remortgaging some of the

stores to save on borrowing costs, and selling 23 shops to British Land

in 2005 for £495m, which were then leased back on expensive rent deals

up to 35 years long. The proceeds were paid to the private equity

investors.

The chain also started regularly

discounting items to shift stock that did not sell, a move which has

been blamed for dragging the brand downmarket.

The trio made huge returns on their £600m investment, having borrowed most of the money used to clinch the deal.

They

collected £1.2bn in dividends despite owning the company for less than

three years, and critics say they profited from what is known as a

“quick flip”: buying a listed business cheaply, loading it with debt and

then refloating it at a big profit. The company, which owed just £100m

when it was taken private, saw its debts surge to £1bn by the time it

was returned to the stock market in a £3bn float in 2006.

Analysts

have said that in its weakened state, Debenhams failed to generate

enough revenue to reinvest in the business, a problem which eventually

led the company to close its doors earlier this year.

EMI

EMI

was the fourth largest record label and largest music publisher in the

world by the time Guy Hands’ private equity vehicle Terra Firma bought

the company in a £4.2bn deal in 2007. Terra Firma put in £2bn of its own

capital, while Citigroup, which advised on the deal, committed to

taking on the debt.

The private equity house

described EMI – which owned Abbey Road studios and was then home to

artists such as Kylie Minogue, Norah Jones, Iron Maiden and Coldplay –

as an “asset rich business” that needed to “substantially” cut costs and

shift its focus from producing music hits to managing music rights. It

went on to make major changes to senior management and by early 2008

announced it was making 2,000 of EMI’s 5,600 staff redundant.

Meanwhile,

Hands’ firm was finding it harder to meet loan conditions set by

Citigroup, which Terra Firma says became more “onerous” during the 2008

banking crash. The company’s financial troubles escalated and in

November 2009 EMI was in a standoff with the UK pensions regulator,

which eventually ordered it to pay £200m in to the staff retirement scheme.

A

month later, Terra Firma filed a lawsuit against Citigroup, alleging it

had driven up EMI’s sale price by suggesting there was another party

interested in the company before the sale. But the jury ruled against

Hands, saying he wasn’t fooled into paying an inflated price for the

business. Hands launched and abandoned a second £1.5bn lawsuit against

Citigroup six years later, claiming he personally lost €200m through the

deal.

Hands surrendered control of EMI to

bankers at Citigroup in 2011, after failing to keep up with its debts.

EMI was eventually split up, with its recorded music unit sold to Universal for £1.2bn in 2011, and its music publishing division to Sony for $2.3bn (£1.7bn) in 2018.