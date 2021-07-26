us-general-vows-to-continue-airstrikes-supporting-afghan-troops-fighting-taliban

(CNN) The US will continue airstrikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday.

Violence has surged across the country in recent months after the Taliban launched a sweeping assault just days after the US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

Speaking to reporters Sunday in Kabul, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command, said, “The United States has increased airstrikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks.”

McKenzie acknowledged the Afghan government will face tough days ahead.

“The Taliban are attempting to create a sense of inevitability about their campaign. They are wrong,” he said. “Taliban victory is not inevitable,” he said, adding that the US military will continue giving logistical support to the Afghan Air Force even after its foreign forces are expected to leave the country on August 31.