US First Lady Jill Biden to Watch Olympic Swimming on Saturday – SwimSwam

U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games and she will be watching swimming on Saturday, according to CNN.

Her schedule shows she will be at the swimming venue at 7 pm local time, in time for the first evening prelims session which will see the:

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 400 Free

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

U.S. President Joe Biden is not part of the U.S. Delegation in Tokyo. The last time a U.S. president directly attended the Olympics was in 2008 when former U.S. President George W. Bush attended the Beijing Olympics.

In 2012, former U.S. President Barack Obama’s decision nominated former First Lady Michelle Obama to the Presidential Delegation to attend the Games but he did not go. In 2016, Obama and the First Lady did not attend.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan attended the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, of course.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, but his schedule has not been made public.

There was a relatively low turnout of world leaders at the Tokyo Opening Ceremony. Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg were the only European Union leaders present, according to POLITICO. And there were less than 20 world leaders present, the Japan Times reported.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe decided not to attend, citing Japan’s state of emergency with the coronavirus pandemic.

Macron’s Olympic schedule has not been made public.