US experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, CDC chief warns – live – The Guardian

11.51am EDT

11:51

Jeffrey Zients, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said that unvaccinated Americans “account for virtually all recent Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths”, emphasizing the risk the virus poses to those who remain unvaccinated.

“We will likely continue to experience an increase in Covid cases in the weeks ahead, with these cases concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates,” he said.

Four states that are currently seeing high upticks in Covid-19 cases have accounted for over 40% of the total Covid cases seen in the country this past week, Zients said. One in five cases occurred in Florida, in which about 50% of the state is fully vaccinated.

“Each Covid-19 death is tragic, and those happening now are even more tragic because they are preventable,” he said.

Zients said that the White House is working on local outreach to communities that are skeptical of the vaccine and are making the vaccine accessible at doctors offices and workplaces.