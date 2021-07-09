us-consulate-supports-tuns-farms-for-greater-yield

The US Consulate General says it will continue to support the TUNS Farms Nigeria Limited and all business endeavors to assist in boosting Nigeria’s economy, create jobs and provide food security in the country.

The Consul General of the mission in Nigeria, Ms Claire Pierangelo stated this in Osogbo , the Osun State Capital during a visit to the Chairman, TUNS investments Limited, Alhaji Khamis Olatunde-Badmus to commiserate with him over the attack on his investments in Osogbo by hoodlums during the Endsars riot.

Claire Pierangelo who was represented by the mission’s regional attachè on Agriculture, Dr Gerald Smith said investments such as Tuns Farms will continue to be supported by the US for their economic value in providing employment particularly to the youth and ensuring food security.

The Consul General commended Alhaji Olatunde-Badmus philanthropic initiatives in supporting the youth saying this will also assist in building confidence in the younger generation of Nigerians to be great in life.

In his response, the former President, Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Olatunde-Badmus expressed appreciation to the mission for its sustained interest in the agricultural sector

According to him, Nigeria will develop only when those in authority gives agriculture utmost attention.