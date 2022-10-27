Home NEWS US condemns fraud conviction of Hong Kong media tycoon Lai
NEWS

US condemns fraud conviction of Hong Kong media tycoon Lai

by News
0 views
US condemns fraud conviction of Hong Kong media tycoon Lai

Washington says the Chinese territory’s once-vibrant media ‘has all but disappeared’ amid sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Published On 27 Oct 202227 Oct 2022

The United States has slammed the fraud conviction of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, warning that the Chinese territory’s human rights protections are deteriorating and its once-vibrant press “has all but disappeared”.

Lai’s conviction on Tuesday is the latest in a slew of cases against the former owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that Washington condemned Lai’s conviction on “spurious fraud charges”, saying such efforts to stifle press freedoms undermine China’s international obligations to uphold Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and hurt the territory’s credibility as a business hub.

“We remain deeply concerned about the deterioration in protection for human rights and fundamental freedoms and the systematic dismantling of Hong Kong’s autonomy under the National Security Law” imposed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Price said in a statement.

“We urge PRC authorities to restore respect for press freedom in Hong Kong,” Price said.

Lai and two former Apple Daily executives, Wong Wai-keung and Chow Tat-kuen, were accused of breaching the terms of a lease they signed with a government company for Apple Daily office space.

Lai, 74, was already behind bars over his role in huge democracy protests that swept through Hong Kong three years ago. He faces an upcoming trial on national security charges and up to life in prison.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 246

Chinese cities tighten curbs on growing COVID outbreaks

Syria reports Israeli air attack on targets in...

Ukraine-type approach required for Myanmar’s military: UN expert

Indigenous child compensation deal falls short: Canadian tribunal

Alphabet’s revenue miss fans fears of economic slowdown

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal...

Quebec sovereigntists urge Canada to cut ties to...

Ukraine urges refugees to remain abroad as winter...

WHO and World Bank bolstered disease surveillance and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.