US Capitol Fencing Installed After Jan. 6 Set to Come Down – NBC4 Washington

written by admin
Fencing around the United States Capitol erected following the Jan. 6 insurrection is set to come down, once again opening grounds of the People’s House to the public.

The removal has been scheduled to begin Friday, weather permitting.

By 9:30 a.m., it appeared work had not begun. News4 I-Team reporter Scott MacFarlane walked the perimeter and didn’t see any large removal equipment, contractor crews or other preparations.

Capitol Police have declined to comment.

Just walked the perimeter of the Capitol grounds. Didn’t see any large removal equipment or contractor crews staging or prepping. This fence removal is not imminent. And Capitol Police continue to decline comment on timing pic.twitter.com/wL0iIc6xRg

— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 9, 2021

Once it begins, the take-down process is expected to last about three days.

Immediately after rioters stormed the building six months ago, armed guards and razor wire fencing were put around the Capitol.

Local

Things won’t return exactly how they were before — when most visitors could freely walk around the building. The west side of the Capitol will still be restricted, and security will be elevated.

The Capitol Police Board agreed with U.S. Capitol Police that based on the current threat environment, it was time for the fencing to come down.

Officials are still considering other security options, such as a retractable fence. However, that would be expensive. The Senate is set to consider a $2 billion Capitol security bill next week.

