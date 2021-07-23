The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has closed its bank account domiciled in the United States over suspected fraudulent activities.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Chika Edoziem, IPOB head of directorate, the account served as a “worldwide” platform for members of the group to pay their monthly contributions.







Edoziem said IPOB closed the account after it received a report from the bank that some “yet to be identified persons” accused it of fraudulently operating the account.

He said another account has been opened to serve the same purpose, adding that members are advised to comply with the new platform.

“That the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide, Nnamdi Kanu, authorised the opening of the IPOB USA, families were instructed to pay in their monthly contributions,” the statement reads.

“That this same USA national account was also designated by our leader as the account for ESN (Eastern Security Network) worldwide contributions.

“Following a report to the bank by yet-to-be identified persons that this account is fraudulent, the bank requested that the account be closed.”

IPOB was declared a terrorist organisation in 2017 by a Federal High Court in Abuja which proscribed it on the request of the Nigerian government.

Kanu, its leader was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face charges of treason.

He was subsequently arraigned before Binta Nyako, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja who asked him to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the court in response to years of campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.