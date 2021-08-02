US airstrikes pound Taliban positions as militants threaten key cities in Afghanistan – CNN

(CNN) The United States has ramped up airstrikes against the Taliban in a bid to turn back the militants’ advances on a number of key provincial capitals in Afghanistan, a senior Afghan security official said Monday.

Over the past 72 hours, US airstrikes have targeted Taliban positions around the cities of Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah, the official said.

“They strike multiple times when the Taliban try to enter the city,” the official said, adding that the three cities were considered “endangered” by Taliban advances.

American officials have recently confirmed that US airstrikes are active in Afghanistan again, yet declined to provide details of the targets.

The weekend saw heavy fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. The Taliban now control several districts of the city, according to local journalists contacted by CNN.