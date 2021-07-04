- US airports see surge in travelers during Fourth of July holiday weekend KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco
- Air travel sets new pandemic record ahead of 4th of July holiday weekend ABC News
- TSA: Rolling blockades could slow Hawaii airport traffic on July 4th KHON2 News
- TSA records ‘highest throughput’ during COVID-19 pandemic as Delta variant continues to spread nationwide Business Insider
- Number of July 4th air travelers flies past 2019’s pre-pandemic tally New York Post
- View Full coverage on Google News