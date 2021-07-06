Urbanista Spreads Its Wings With Two New Wireless Earphones: Seoul And Lisbon – Forbes

The new Urbanista Seoul earphones are designed for gamers and music lovers. They have a low latency … [+] of just 70ms which ensures the sound is in step with what is appearing on the screen.

Stockholm-based lifestyle audio brand Urbanista has been busy developing two new products to add to the company’s growing list of headphones and earphones, all named after great cities around the world. The two new pairs of earphones are named for the beautiful city of Lisbon and the bustling metropolis of Seoul.

Urbanista Seoul are gaming-ready earphones while the colorful and compact Lisbon model mirrors Portugal’s vibrant capital city perfectly. Both pairs are aimed at Urbanista’s youthful market and priced competitively.

Urbanista’s Seoul have been tuned for mobile gamers and designed for life on the go thanks to a low-latency codec and high-quality audio. Urbanista claims they are ideal for gaming, movies and music. Seoul have have a minimalist Scandinavian vibe and are available in Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Vivid Purple, and Pearl White.

The new Seoul earphones from Urbanista are available in four different colors including Electric … [+] Blue.

With a latency of just 70ms, Urbanista Seoul ensure that movies and games stay in sync with the action on the screen. A full battery charge gives up to eight hours of playing time while the charging case holds three complete charges.

The in-ear design of Urbanista Seoul has a universal fit thanks to customizable silicone tips. Users can easily switch between gaming and music modes simply by tapping an earbud to select the best audio experience.

Pricing and Availability: Urbanista Seoul earphones are available now and are priced at £49.90 / €49.90 / $49.90.

More info: www.urbanista.com/seoul

Urbanista Seoul Features

70 ms low-latency gaming mode

8 hours playtime

32 hours of total playtime

Wireless charging case holds three charges

USB-C charging

Touch controls

Noise-canceling microphone

3 Microphones on each side (2+1)

Silicone GoFit tips in three different sizes

IPX4 water-resistance

Bluetooth 5.2

Wireless Charging with Qi mat

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Siri and Google voice assistant support

Urbanista Lisbon are a lightweight and colourful pair of true wireless earphones with great battery … [+] life.

Colourful And Compact Lisbon

The second of today’s earphone launches is Urbanista Lisbon. These competitively priced earphones are colorful and trendy. They combine functionality and a vibrant personality for users on the go. The Lisbon’s form factor is sleek and compact with each earpiece weighing in at just 4g. These tiny earphones offer a comfortable fit and a barely-there listening experience, along with an impressive nine hours of playing time.

Urbanista Lisbon are available in a choice of five summery colors: Coral Peach, Vanilla Cream, Blush Pink, Mint Green and Midnight Black. According to audio engineer, Axel Grell, who has designed the soundstage of both earphones: “Lisbon’s sound signature is designed to be strong on the bass without overpowering the crystal-clear midrange and sweet highs. We wanted to design a small and portable product that delivers above and beyond expectations for size and price.”

With their fashionable colors, these true wireless earphones are sure to appeal to Urbanista’s loyal following of young and fashion-conscious customers.

Pricing and Availability: Urbanista’s Lisbon earphones are available now and priced at £49.90 / €49.90 / $49.90.

More info: www.urbanista.com/lisbon

Urbanista Lisbon Features

Compact design

9 hours Playtime

27 hours of total playtime

Wireless charging case holds up to 2 charges

Touch controls

Universal GoFit wing included

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type-C Charging

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Siri and Google voice assistant support