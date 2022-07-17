upset-chhattisgarh-minister-gives-up-a-portfolio

RAIPUR: Senior minister

T S Singhdeo

triggered a storm in the governing

Congress

in Chhattisgarh by “relinquishing” his panchayat and rural development portfolio on Saturday evening. He said i n a four-page letter to CM Bhupesh Baghel that he was dismayed to see that the draft he had sent for implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or

Pesa

, had been changed without his knowledge.

He will continue to hold the portfolios of health, medical education, commercial taxes (GST) and 20-point programme implementation, sources close to him confirmed. Neither CM Baghel nor AICC in-charge of

Chhattisgarh P L Puniahas

reacted to the development.

