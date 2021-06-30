[Updated] MIUI 12.5 update eligible devices & release/rollout tracker – PiunikaWeb

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on December 13, 2020) follows:

Xiaomi’s MIUI skin is easily one of the most feature-rich skins for Android phones. Over the years, the company has refined its skin a ton which is why it amassed a massive fan-based in many regions.

The company’s latest version of its skin is dubbed MIUI 12 and was announced on April 27, 2020 and has since then been pushed to almost every eligible Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro aka Poco F2 Pro

At present, there are still a few phones left to bag the stable update and in case you’re interested in the status of MIUI 12 for your phone, you can check out our dedicated tracker by heading here.

Having said that, since MIUI 12 is widely available on 31 phones already, most of us assumed that the next step for Xiaomi will be to release the MIUI 13 update.

However, it appears that Xiaomi isn’t yet done with its MIUI 12 skin. Since its initial release, the company has been steadily adding new features and improvements via software updates.

Standard Redmi Note 9 aka Redmi 10X 4G in China

And recent developments indicate that the company is now gearing up to release MIUI 12.5. You can read more about the upcoming update by heading here.

The MIUI 12.5 update is expected to bring a few new features, tweaks, and UI improvements, however, it will not be as major of an update as MIUI 11 to MIUI 12 was.

Of course, Xiaomi will save most of the major stuff for the MIUI 13 update which is likely to begin rolling out sometime later next year.

Not much is known about the upcoming MIUI 12.5 update at the time of writing this, but we expect to see some features and UI changes that have been in testing such as the PDF converter in the Gallery app, revamped UI in certain sections, and more to be added with the new skin.

Xiaomi

So to help you keep track of all developments regarding MIUI 12.5, we have come up with this page to keep track of all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices that will receive the stable MIUI 12.5 update.

Like our tracker for MIUI 12, we’ll be sharing details for all region-based ROMs, that is, China (CN), Global (MI), Europe (EU), India (IN), Indonesia (ID), and Russia (RU).

Xiaomi may release the MIUI 12.5 update alongside a new Android version for some phones whereas others may get the new skin without the bump up in the Android version.

MIUI 12.5 update eligible devices

Eligible Redmi phones:

– Redmi 7A



– Redmi 8A



– Redmi 8A Dual / Pro



– Redmi 8



– Redmi 9A

– Redmi 9AT



– Redmi 9i



– Redmi 9C



– Redmi 9C NFC



– Redmi 9

– Redmi 9 (India)



– Redmi 9 Prime



– Redmi 10X 4G



– Redmi 10X 5G



– Redmi 10X Pro

– Redmi Note 7



– Redmi Note 7S



– Redmi Note 7 Pro



– Redmi Note 8



– Redmi Note 8T

– Redmi Note 8 Pro



– Redmi Note 9



– Redmi Note 9S



– Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)



– Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

– Redmi Note 9 Pro Max



– Redmi Note 9 4G (CN)



– Redmi Note 9 5G



– Redmi Note 9 Ultra



– Redmi K20

– Redmi K20 Pro



– Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition



– Redmi K30



– Redmi K30 5G



– Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition

– Redmi K30i 5G



– Redmi K30 Pro



– Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition



– Redmi K30 Ultra



– Redmi K30S Ultra

Eligible Mi phones:

– Mi 8



– Mi 8 Pro



– Mi 8 Under Display Edition



– Mi 8 Explorer Edition



– Mi 8 SE

– Mi 8 Lite



– Mi 9



– Mi 9 Pro



– Mi 9 Pro 5G



– Mi 9 Explorer Edition

– Mi 9 Lite



– Mi 9 SE



– Mi 10



– Mi 10 Pro



– Mi 10 Ultra

– Mi 10 Lite



– Mi 10 Youth Edition



– Mi Note 10



– Mi Note 10 Pro



– Mi Note 10 Lite

– Mi CC9e



– Mi CC9



– Mi CC9 Pro



– Mi 9T



– Mi 9T Pro

– Mi 10T



– Mi 10T Pro



– Mi 10T Lite



– Mi Mix 2S



– Mi Mix 3

Eligible Poco phones:

– Poco F1



– Poco F2 Pro



– Poco X2



– Poco X3



– Poco X3 NFC

– Poco M2 Pro



– Poco M2



– Poco C3



– Poco M3

Do note that this list of eligible devices is not an official list from Xiaomi. Therefore, take this information with a grain of salt. Of course, once Xiaomi shares an official list, we’ll update the story accordingly.

We will add rollout details of devices in the tracker table below if and when the MIUI 12.5 update begins rolling out.

New updates will be added in the section below, MIUI 12.5 update tracker follows after this section

Update 1 (December 14)

01:20 pm (IST): A Xiaomi exec. has claimed that the MIUI 12.5 update will offer stability and optimization improvements to phones ahead of the MIUI 13 update. Check out more details here.

Update 2 (December 15)

09:35 am (IST): The latest MIUI 12 beta update has brought new features to the floating window and the Control Center. It’s likely that these features will be available to the public via the MIUI 12.5 update. Head here to check out the full coverage.

Update 3 (December 22)

11:24 am (IST): According to a recent report, the MIUI 12.5 stable update is expected to start rolling out by late February 2021. Check out the full coverage by heading over here.

04:31 pm (IST): A Mi Community moderator has suggested that the upcoming MIUI 12.5 update might arrive for Pocophone F1 (aka Poco F1 in India) as well. Check out the complete story by heading over here.

Update 4 (December 23)

01:40 pm (IST): Xiaomi is gearing up for the Mi 11 series launch event which is scheduled for December 28, 2020. Now, recent developments suggest that the OEM will also unveil the MIUI 12.5 update alongside the Mi 11 series. Check out the full story here.

Update 5 (December 28)

11:38 am (IST): Xiaomi has started the MIUI 12.5 closed beta registration for 21 Xiaomi devices including the Mi 10 series, Redmi K30 series, and many more. Head over here to know more details.

Update 6 (December 29)

09:52 am (IST): Xiaomi has unveiled the MIUI 12.5 update at the launch event of the Mi 11 series. The new version of MIUI includes less bloatware than Apple’s iOS. Full coverage here.

09:59 am (IST): Xiaomi is planning to roll out the first batch of stable MIUI 12.5 update in April 2021. Also, the OEM has released the list of devices that can participate in the public beta program. Check out the full story here.

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra



– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro



– Xiaomi Mi 10



– Redmi Note 9



– Redmi K30/Poco X2

– Redmi K30 Pro/Poco F2 Pro



– Redmi K30 Ultra



– Redmi K30 5G



– Redmi K30S Ultra



– Redmi K30i 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition



– Redmi 10X



– Redmi 10X Pro



– Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10)



– Xiaomi Mi CC9e

– Xiaomi Mi 9 SE



– Xiaomi Mi 9



– Redmi K20/Mi 9T



– Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro



– Redmi Note 7



– Redmi Note 7 Pro

03:20 pm (IST): It has now been announced on the Mi Community that the MIUI 12.5 closed beta update is out for the first batch devices (above list). The second batch devices are expected to get the same from mid-January 2021.

04:00 pm (IST): Alongside the MIUI 12.5 update, Xiaomi also announced MIUI+ with an aim to bridge the gap between Xiaomi smartphones and Windows PCs. The company also confirmed eligible devices. Full details here.

05:30 pm (IST): While MIUI 12.5 packs a plethora of new features and optimizations, not all devices will receive these changes. See the full story here.

Update 7 (December 30)

18:20 pm (IST): Here are the first look and impressions of MIUI 12.5 in a video showing off some of the features and improvements like Super Wallpapers, but the latter will only be available on these devices.

Update 8 (January 04)

03:08 pm (IST): An alleged timeline has surfaced revealing details of when MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11 can be expected on the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8T. See the full details here.

Update 9 (January 05)

03:18 pm (IST): The Mi 11, which launched with MIUI 12 out of the box, is now eligible for an update to MIUI 12.5 beta. Details here.

Update 10 (January 06)

02:03 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 closed beta is now available for the Mi CC9 aka Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9 Pro 5G back at home. See the full story here.

03:59 pm (IST): Shortly after reports emerged that the upgrade to MIUI 12.5 beta was delaying due to the process of migrating the Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Note 9 4G and Note 9 Pro 5G to Android 11, Xiaomi has rolled out the first MIUI 12.5 beta update based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 8. More details here.

Update 11 (January 11)

18:25 pm (IST): Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G aka Mi 10T Lite aka Mi 10i is the latest device to join MIUI 12.5 beta program. The firmware is based on Android 11. See details here.

Update 12 (January 12)

18:11 pm (IST): The Redmi Note 8 Pro has now been upgraded to MIUI 12.5 beta in China. See the full story here.

Update 13 (January 16)

11:55 am (IST): Xiaomi has now revealed the full list of devices slated to receive the MIUI 12.5 update through an official post on Weibo. You can read all about it through this link.

Update 14 (January 19)

13:50 pm (IST): A mod recently shared a possible reason behind the Mi 8 Lite still being stuck on an old security patch from August. It may be because MIUI 12.5 development is underway for the device.

Update 15 (January 26)

IST: 12:37 pm: The development version internal beta testing for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Mi CC9e will stop starting from April 24, 2021. For more info, check this out.

Update 16 (January 28)

IST: 06:04 pm: Xiaomi is allegedly set to unveil the MIUI 12.5 update globally on February 8. See full details here.

Update 17 (February 01)

03:18 pm (IST): Alvin Tse stated recently on Twitter that they still aren’t too sure if the Poco F1 is eligible for the MIUI 12.5 update or not, as of yet. We investigate here.

Update 18 (February 03)

01:48 pm (IST): Xiaomi has opened up a fresh opportunity for global users to contribute to the development of MIUI 12.5 by announcing a pilot testing program prior to stable release. For details, head here.

Update 19 (February 08)

07:11 pm (IST): Xiaomi has announced the global edition of MIUI 12.5 update alongside the expected release date for eligible devices. Details here.

Update 20 (February 10)

02:24 pm (IST): The Poco F1 is riddled with speculation with regards to the MIUI 12.5 update. However, a recent chat with Poco India Support has shed some new light. Also, the Poco F2 Pro and Poco X3 NFC are slated to receive the update sometime in Q2. Read on to know more.

⁣The first batch of compatible devices to be upgraded to MIUI 12.5 includes Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro.

The second batch of compatible devices to be upgraded to MIUI 12.5 includes Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 8 Pro, POCO F2 Pro, POCO X3 NFC, Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9T.

Update 21 (February 13)

05:31 pm (IST): The Redmi 9T may not have made it to the MIUI 12.5 eligibility list, but considering the fact that the list is incomplete and that the device was released only last month, it is all set to receive the update.

Update 22 (March 02)

05:04 pm (IST): An unofficial list of 50+ Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 12.5 has surfaced, and is being highlighted by several publications.

Unfortunately, the list is most likely to be fake and this becomes even more clear when one sees even the likes of Mi A3 in it which is an Android One device.

Update 23 (March 03)

01:39 pm (IST): Xiaomi hints at imminent MIUI 12.5 update global release with the announcement of a list of pilot testers for Mi, Redmi, & Poco devices. For more details, head here.

Update 24 (March 04)

05:18 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G may not ever bag a MIUI 12.5 update if a comment left by a community mod is to go by. For more details, head here.

Update 25 (March 05)

12:07 pm (IST): Tired of waiting for MIUI 12.5 to finally arrive for your device? If yes, then you would want to check out the latest Xiaomi.eu MIUI 12.5 21.3.3 update.

03:44 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 global launch highlighted just 7 core apps while Redmi Note 10 series launch in India shows 9. Has Xiaomi changed its stance? We find out here.

Update 26 (March 06)

02:47 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is slated to receive the MIUI 12.5 update in China by April-end while the global one will bag the same in Q2 2021, as per a community mod.

Update 27 (March 08)

01:09 pm (IST): Just like its 5G variant, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 may never get a taste of both MIUI 12.5 and Android 11. This is apparent from plenty of evidence as well as a mod comment. More details here.

Update 28 (March 09)

02:58 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 internal beta builds are set to release from next week for the Redmi K40/K40 Pro. For more details, head here.

Update 29 (March 10)

06:32 pm (IST): Poco has opened recruitments into MIUI Pilot testing program for Poco F2 Pro, Poco M3 and Poco X2 users in India, Europe and the Global ROM. Details here.

Update 30 (March 15)

04:14 pm (IST): The Redmi K40 & K40 Pro have finally got a taste of MIUI 12.5 thanks to 21.3.11 beta. The update also adds more page display styles to camera app. More details here.

Update 31 (March 18)

07:05 pm (IST): New evidence points towards Redmi K40 & K40 Pro being all set to receive a MIUI 12.5 stable update by late April. For more details, head here.

Update 32 (March 23)

01:15 pm (IST): A forum mod has now shed some new light on the MIUI 12.5 update for the Xiaomi Mi 8. For more details, you might want to head here.

Update 33 (March 25)

05:30 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 beta v21.3.25 release notes suggest that internal test builds will commence from next week for the Xiaomi Mi 10S. More details here.

Update 34 (March 26)

10:38 am (IST): Following a global pilot testing program, Xiaomi has now kickstarted a Mi Tester Recruitment for MIUI India stable ROM. This comes right before MIUI 12.5 stable rollouts. For more details, head here.

Update 35 (March 29)

09:50 pm (IST): Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the stable version of MIUI 12.5 update, beginning with the Mi 10 Ultra. Details here.

Update 36 (March 30)

12:56 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 has come sooner than expected as the Mi 11 has become the second device after Mi 10 Ultra to bag a stable MIUI 12.5 update. For more details and download link, head here.

Update 37 (March 31)

06:41 pm (IST): Xiaomi Mi 9 SE finally gets MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11. For more details and download link, head here.

Update 38 (April 01)

02:32 pm (IST): News has circulated on social media about the Redmi Note 8 MIUI 12.5 release in India, which is obviously untrue as the update is still under testing. Hence, users are advised not to fall for it. For more details, head here.

02:52 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 update releases for Mi 8 Pro, Mi 9 Pro Dual, Mi 11 Ultra Pro, Poco F1 Pro Max, and F2 Pro Zoom Ultra Edition do not exist because it’s all an April Fool’s prank. More details here.

Update 39 (April 02)

01:10 pm (IST): A company executive has stated that MIUI 12.5 is set to release soon and they also claimed that it will be the cleanest UI in India. For more details, head here.

03:39 pm (IST): A community mod has clarified that global Mi Stable ROM Tester program is currently limited to MIUI 12, and MIUI 12.5 beta testing is for China. More details here.

Update 40 (April 03)

04:37 pm (IST): Xiaomi has been busy rolling out stable MIUI 12.5 updates and has now released the same for their yesteryear flagships – Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro. For download links and details, head here.

Update 41 (April 07)

11:56 am (IST): Xiaomi just revealed a MIUI 12.5 stable update timeline for several Mi and Redmi devices (Poco excluded). The first batch rollout is set to complete by April 30. More details here.

Update 42 (April 08)

05:02 pm (IST): A week later, the MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 11 has been re-released in China. For further details and download link, head here.

Update 43 (April 10)

12:02 pm (IST): A top-cadre Xiaomi representative has confirmed MIUI 12.5 update for Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 3, and Mi Mix 2S devices. More information here.

Update 44 (April 12)

06:30 pm (IST): The Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra MIUI 12.5 update development versions are set to kickstart this week as per 21.4.9 beta release notes. More details here.

Update 45 (April 13)

01:53 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update is now being re-released once again in China for the Mi 11. It carries a version number of 12.5.3. For complete changelog and download link, head here.

06:38 pm (IST): The first MIUI 12.5 update is now rolling in China for the Mi 11 Ultra/Pro. More details and download link here.

Update 46 (April 16)

03:46 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 development version for the Mi 11 Ultra has brought about some pretty significant performance improvements as per a company executive. Details here.

06:11 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update for the Redmi Note 8 allegedly just hit the internal stable testing stage indicating that a stable release isn’t too far. Details here.

Update 47 (April 17)

11:49 am (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update just hit the internal stable beta testing phase for most of the eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices. Full list and other details have been given here.

Update 48 (April 19)

12:44 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 8 Lite might be in the works, at least if a Mi Community mod comment is to go by. Still, we recommend taking it with a pinch of salt.

Update 49 (April 20)

12:28 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Mi 11 Ultra is now rolling in batches in China and brings about a slew of new features and performance improvements. More details here.

Update 50 (April 21)

04:32 pm (IST): MIUI beta 21.4.20 just went live and its release notes say that the first MIUI 12.5 beta build for the Mi 11 Lite 5G will release next week. Details here.

Update 51 (April 22)

05:41 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 stable update release for first batch has been accomplished right on time and the company is now gearing up for second wave. Details here.

Update 52 (April 24)

04:51 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 beta update carrying a version number of 21.4.22 has gone live for Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, & Mi CC9e, but what happens next? Head here to find out.

Update 53 (April 26)

12:51 pm (IST): The Redmi K40 and Redmi Note 9 5G have now bagged the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in China in the stable beta form. Details here.

03:57 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update list has been updated to reveal that the Xiaomi Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, and Mi 10T/10T Pro are the next in line for the update. Details here.

06:54 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update just went live for the Redmi K40 Pro. Also, the Mi 11 Lite 5G bagged its first MIUI 12.5 China beta build.

Update 54 (April 27)

05:19 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update is now rolling out to the Mi CC9 Meitu Edition. For download link and more details, head here.

Update 55 (April 28)

05:00 pm (IST): MIUI 12.5 beta releases & internal stable testing are to be suspended for a few days next month as per beta 21.4.27 release notes. More details here.

Update 56 (April 29)

12:12 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite or Mi CC9 is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in China which means that a global release is imminent. For download link and further details, head here.

05:14 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi K30S Ultra, which is also known as Mi 10T Pro globally, just went live in China. Download link and further details can be found here.

Update 57 (May 01)

06:40 pm (IST): A new update MIUI 12.5 stable testing list has been shared via the Xiaomi & MIUI News group on Telegram that highlights a bunch of devices for which the new skin is being tested.

Update 58 (May 06)

12:47 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has become the first device to bag MIUI 12.5 global update. For more details and download link, head here.

Update 59 (May 07)

12:47 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 global stable update for the Xiaomi Mi 11 is now imminent given that pilot builds are now rolling for pilot testers. For more details, head here.

Update 60 (May 11)

12:23 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro that goes by the name of Poco F2 Pro globally has now bagged the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in China. To download, head here.

Update 61 (May 12)

01:27 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 global update rollout has commenced for the Mi 11 starting with the Mi 11. For more details and download link, head here.

03:12 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update just went live for the Indian Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is currently limited to Mi Pilot Testers only but should roll out widely soon enough. Download link and further details here.

Update 62 (May 13)

02:47 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 11 is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in Europe as stable beta. For changelog and download link, head here.

Update 63 (May 14)

02:47 pm (IST): The Poco X3 NFC is set to be replaced by the Poco M3 Pro raising concerns about the former’s update life and whether it will be getting MIUI 12.5 and MIUI 13 updates. Here’s what you need to know.

Update 64 (May 17)

11:50 am (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11 is now rolling out to the Xiaomi Mi 10S in China with a ton of new features. Details and download link can be found here.

01:30 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11 is now rolling out to the Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G in China. To download, head here.

05:21 pm (IST): Mi Mix Fold just got a taste of MIUI 12.5 with the MIUI 21.5.14 beta update to ‘pay tribute to the brave early adopters’.

Update 65 (May 18)

02:25 pm (IST): An alleged MIUI 12.5 upcoming features list just went live revealing numerous new system-level changes and app updates currently in development. To access it, head here.

06:06 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update just went live for the Global Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is currently limited to Mi Pilot Testers only but should roll out widely soon enough. Download link and further details here.

Update 66 (May 19)

01:45 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom has bagged the MIUI 12.5 stable update in China. For download link and changelog, head here.

02:54 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro has now bagged the MIUI 12.5 stable update in China. For details and dlwonload link, head here.

06:20 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 11 is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 global stable update. It is being rolled out widely. For changelog and download link, head here.

Update 67 (May 20)

02:03 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update is now live for the Xiaomi Mi 10 in Europe as a Mi Pilot Testers build. Head here to download.

02:29 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update is now rolling out to the Redmi K30 5G as stable beta in China. To download, head here.

Update 68 (May 21)

03:51 pm (IST): The European variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now receiving the stable beta MIUI 12.5 update.

Update 69 (May 24)

12:06 pm (IST): Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G/Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i has received the MIUI 12.5 update as stable beta in China. For download link and more info, head here.

Update 70 (May 25)

06:27 pm (IST): The Turkish variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE have now bagged the MIUI 12.5 stable update.

Update 71 (May 27)

01:40 pm (IST): The Europe variant of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has now bagged the MIUI 12.5 update as a Pilot Stable. Head here for details.

02:26 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 9 has now bagged the MIUI 12.5 update in China which you can download from here.

Update 72 (May 28)

02:20 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 11X has now bagged the MIUI 12.5 stable update in India, the Poco X3 Pro in Europe, and the Redmi K20 Pro in China.

02:40 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has now received the MIUI 12.5 stable update in Europe. For download link and further details, head here.

Update 73 (May 29)

10:49 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in China. To download, head here.

10:57 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update is now rolling out for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra. To download and for further details, head here.

Update 74 (May 31)

04:57 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update is now rolling out to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (monet). To download and for more info, head here.

08:01 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update is now rolling out to the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and the Redmi 10X Pro. Details and download link can be found here.

Update 75 (June 01)

10:47 pm (IST): XThe Poco F3 is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in Indonesia and Russia. To download and for more details, head here.

12:51 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has now bagged the stable MIUI 12.5 update in Taiwan, signalling the imminent start of a global rollout.

06:16 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update for the Xiaomi Mi 11 is now rolling out in Taiwan. To download, head here.

06:32 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update for the Poco F3 is now rolling out widely for all regions including Taiwan. To download, head here.

07:12 pm (IST): The Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update for the Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Mi 9 Pro 5G could face some delays as Xiaomi says that the updates currently do not meet the company’s full internal OTA upgrade quality standards. Details here.

Update 76 (June 04)

06:41 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update is now rolling out for the Xiaomi Mi 10 globally and for the Xiaomi Mi 11i and Mi 9 SE in Europe.

Update 77 (June 08)

10:37 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T has now received the MIUI 12.5 update along with Android 11 in Europe. For more details, head here.

03:22 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update in Russia. And as for the Poco X3 Pro, it is rolling out as Global.

05:37 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G global variant is now being treated to the MIUI 12.5 stable update. To download, head here.

06:21 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 global update as a pilot build as per a report. More details here.

Update 78 (June 09)

04:47 pm (IST): The Android 11 update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has been delayed due to adaptation issues which has potentially resulted in the delay for the MIUI 12.5 update as well.

Update 79 (June 10)

04:09 pm (IST): The Poco X3 Pro is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in Russia and Taiwan. To download, head here.

Update 80 (June 15)

06:41 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update for Poco X3 Pro is now rolling out as fastboot in Taiwan, signalling the start of a universal global rollout. For more details, head here.

Update 81 (June 17)

07:12 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 global update is now rolling out for the pilot testers of the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Mi 9T Pro (Redmi K20 Pro). Details here.

Update 82 (June 19)

12:31 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is now receiving the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 stable update in China. To download and for further details, head here.

12:44 pm (IST): The European variant of the Poco F2 Pro is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update. To download, head here.

04:31 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite MIUI 12.5 stable update is now rolling out to Mi Pilot testers in Europe. For more details, head here.

Update 83 (June 21)

04:50 pm (IST): Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G (aka Poco X2 globally) is now getting the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 beta stable update in China. For more details and ROM download link, head here.

04:57 pm (IST): As per recent reports from the Xiaomi Global Community Telegram channel, the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Indian variants are now getting the update to MIUI 12.5 as version V12.5.1.0 RJDINXM.

06:50 pm (IST): It seems the global Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is now getting the update to MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 as version 12.5.1.0.RJSMIXM. The latest update is arriving as scheduled. Head here for more details and ROM download link.

Update 84 (June 22)

01:10 pm (IST): Xiaomi has released the stable MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 8 in China as version 12.5.1.0.QEACNXM. Check out all the details here.

02:25 pm (IST): New developments indicate that Xiaomi has partially released the MIUI 12.5 update for the Global Redmi K20 Pro. More details here.

Update 85 (June 23)

11:18 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update is now rolling out for the Chinese Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G. The device doesn’t have a global variant.

06:31 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update for the Poco F1 may be delayed or even canceled since plans aren’t exactly concrete at the moment, says a community mod.

Update 86 (June 24)

11:18 am (IST): The Android 10-based MIUI 12.5 stable beta update is now rolling out for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in China. Head here for details.

05:50 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 10 has been released for the Xiaomi Redmi 7 in China. For further details, head here.

06:28 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update in Europe. Currently, it is being seeded only to pilot testers.

Update 87 (June 25)

06:53 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 update appears to be re-releasing in India for the Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro for some reason. To download, click here.

Update 88 (June 26)

03:18 pm (IST): The MIUI 12.5 stable update is now rolling in China for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and for the global Mi 11 Lite 4G.

Update 89 (June 28)

02:35 pm (IST): Redmi Note 9 Pro users may not have to wait much longer to get their hands on the MIUI 12.5 update as a Xiaomi executive recently hinted that the update is coming soon for the device.

06:35 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in Europe, outside of the pilot testing program.

Update 90 (June 29)

05:19 pm (IST): The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G aka Poco M3 Pro 5G has now gotten its first MIUI 12.5 beta build in China. To download, head here.

MIUI 12.5 update tracker table

NOTE: If the table below is empty it means none of the devices have received the MIUI 12.5 beta/stable as yet. The entries will be done as and when the updates go live.