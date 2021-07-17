Updated Microsoft Edge Roadmap Reveals New Features – Android Headlines

Microsoft has updated its Edge browser Feature Roadmap page to reflect what future updates may bring to the table. While there’s no changelog available on the upcoming set of features, Reddit user Leopeva64-2 (via XDA) managed to compile them based on the new information added by Microsoft to its official page.

The presence of some features like tab groups or vertical tabs has been known for some time, though Microsoft has only added them to its Feature Roadmap page now. Let’s take a closer look at the features detailed by Microsoft.

The Microsoft Edge 93 update will bring tab groups, video PiP (Picture-in-Picture) from the hover toolbar, and the ability to hide the title bar when using Vertical Tabs. The update will also introduce Initial Preferences, an enterprise-oriented addition to the Edge browser. PDF documents will support freeform text boxes starting with the Edge 94 update. This will be accompanied by freeform highlighting on PDFs. Automatic translation for unknown languages will make its debut with this version.

Furthermore, Microsoft will implement a new policy to bring more flexibility at startup, allowing enterprise administrators to customize the start page or add/edit pages. Notifications from web apps are shown as coming from the PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Moving on, Edge 95 will bring citation support to Collections while also improving handoff between Internet Explorer mode and the newer browser version. Lastly, the Microsoft Edge 97 update will automatically launch a PWA instead of a browser page while clicking on relevant URLs.

Future Edge updates will bring more Family Safety features

Microsoft will also bring a couple of Family Safety features to enhance protection on sites like YouTube. The company will also include general parental controls focused on allowing certain websites to function. You can check out the full list of features coming to the Edge browser on the Reddit post here.

Microsoft Edge replaced the iconic Internet Explorer browser offered with Windows operating systems in the years past. The automatic translation feature has been on Google Chrome for a while. So it’s clear that Microsoft has some catching up to do. To its credit, Microsoft revealed a handful of design and functionality-related changes earlier this year.

Prominent among the new features was Kids Mode, which offered parents more control over what their kids are watching. Kids Mode will work in tandem with the Family Safety features that we discussed above. Edge still has some distance to cover to compete with other browsers, including Google Chrome. Nonetheless, the upcoming updates proposed by Microsoft look fairly impressive.