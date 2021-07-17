UPDATED: Heavy security as anti-Yoruba nation group postpones Lagos rally – The Nation Newspaper

By Alao Abiodun

The planned anti-secession rally scheduled for Friday by a group, Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), has been postponed.

The Nation reported more than a dozen police vehicles, including armoured tanks and water cannons, were stationed around the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, ahead of the rally.

The Ojota route and surrounding areas witnessed heavy traffic gridlock due to roadblocks mounted at the section leading to the park.

Security operatives, including the Rapid Response Squad, Task Force and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps LNSC maintained presence around the vicinity of the park.

Lagos Police Command had warned the forum against holding any rally in the State.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, cited security concerns and third wave of COVID-19 for the action.

Organisers of the rally failed to show up at the proposed venue.

It stated the rally was postponed after police intervention and the needs to curb COVID-19 spread especially with the new variant and threat of third wave.

YAF national coordinator, Chief Adesina Animashaun, said: “I met with the CP on Thursday afternoon and the reasons he gave for us to postpone the really are ideal.

“The CP also asked me to sign an undertaking to call off the rally, walk to forestall gridlock, new wave of COVID-19, among others, which I did.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I realised that the reasons given by the CP are ideal.

“However, our sensitisation about the need for one Nigeria is not something we push under the carpet. The rally will eventually hold at a later date that we will decide.”

The postponed rally was after Yoruba nation agitators led by Odua Republic umbrella held a rally at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park on July 3, 2021 despite repeated warnings by the police.