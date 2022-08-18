update:-police-arrest-anambra-lg-chairman-suspended-from-office-over-death-of-his-wife

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested the transition committee chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mbazulike Iloka, over the death of his wife, Chidiebere Iloka.

. earlier reported that Iloka was suspended by Governor Soludo following widespread allegation that he physically assaulted his wife, leading to her death.

Chidiebere died barely a week after he was sworn in as the new local government chairman, and he claimed she slipped and fell while bringing food to him and hit her head on a concrete wall.

However, close friends of the deceased alleged that he beat her to death as there were bruises all over her corpse. They also alleged that she was incessantly beaten by her husband at the slightest provocation.

In a new update, Iloka, who is popularly called Mba Mba, has been nabbed by the Police and is currently chilling at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Awka, Anambra State, under charges of culpable homicide.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police command, told members of the public to exercise patience as they wait for the autopsy result to unravel the cause of her death.