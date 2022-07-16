update:-osun-decides:-army-goc,-police-dig-under-pressure-to-compromise-security-measure

Some retired Nigerian Army generals are reportedly mounting pressure on the General Army Commanding, Ibadan and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo, to relax security measures put in place to have a violence free election in the state.

Bioreports gathered that the retired army generals who include an indigene of Osun and one of the former Chief of Army Staff, are strategizing for a particular party to compromise the security measures with a few to rig the ongoing election.

Sources told the medium that the retired army general were behind the release of Asiri Eniba, a notorious thug who was arrested yesterday in Osogbo.

The sources said: “A Quartet of four retired army generals in the person are in Osun and have been working hand in hand with thugs to subvert the People’s will.

“They pressurized the police DIG from abuja to release asiri Eniba yesterday after he was arrested with guns. However, the army have refused to hand over the guns to the police, but the generals are pressurizing the army.

“The GOC from Ibadan is still resisting the pressure as at this time.

“Just yesterday, the army seized huge Amount of cash from APC people who just received it at the govt house. The money (evidence) is still with the army, even though they are under pressure to release it to the police.

“A former Chief of Air Staff in Osun has drafted one Air Commodore to the state to work for APC at Ijesha axles.”