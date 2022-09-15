UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East Legon Branch

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has given clearance to Marwako Fast Foods to reopen its East Legon branch after investigations into the food poisoning incidents.Recall that the Food and Drugs Authority closed down all Accra branches of Marwako Fast Foods after a series of complaints from the public over food poisoning.

There was a brouhaha on Twitter after a lot of people shared their experience after consuming a type of food at the Marwako Fast Food the previous weekend. It was reported that about 100 persons were admitted to the hospital after eating from Marwako.

In a new development, the Food and Drugs Authority has ordered the East Legon and Abelekpe branch be opened after closing investigations on the incident.

“Following the verification inspection of your facility at East Legon to ascertain the level of implementation of corrective prevention actions (CAPA), the Food and Drugs Authority writes to inform you that it is satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of the CAPA to forestall any future food poisoning incident. The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) hereby lifts the suspension of catering services places on your facility at East Legon,” the letter to Marwako from the FDA said.

