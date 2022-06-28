Update – Dancer, Poco Lee denies acquiring a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Popular Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal better known as Poco Lee, was reported to have splashed millions of naira on a brand new whip – a Mercedes Benz GLE 63s.

According to a post on a Twitter that had his identity, it was disclosed that he had joined the league of celebrities who own a Mercedes Benz.

The 25-year-old has now come out to debunk that story and also inform the general public that the account from whence the tweet came is a catfish account.

He took to his Insta-story to write;

“My only Twitter account has been on suspension for some weeks now. No let anybody scam you!!!”

