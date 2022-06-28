Home ENTERTAINMENT Update – Dancer, Poco Lee denies acquiring a brand new Mercedes Benz.
ENTERTAINMENT

Update – Dancer, Poco Lee denies acquiring a brand new Mercedes Benz.

by News
8 views
update-–-dancer,-poco-lee-denies-acquiring-a-brand-new-mercedes-benz.

Popular Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal better known as Poco Lee, was reported to have splashed millions of naira on a brand new whip – a Mercedes Benz GLE 63s.

According to a post on a Twitter that had his identity, it was disclosed that he had joined the league of celebrities who own a Mercedes Benz.

The 25-year-old has now come out to debunk that story and also inform the general public that the account from whence the tweet came is a catfish account.

He took to his Insta-story to write;

“My only Twitter account has been on suspension for some weeks now. No let anybody scam you!!!”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Some people are wishing my family death —...

“I have never raised my hand on any...

‘Last Last’ is a heartbreak song – Burna...

“I destroyed my life because of love for...

Actor Yul Edochie dragged over comment on actress...

Blessing Okoro shows off her newly acquired backside...

Dancer, Poco Lee acquires a brand new Mercedes...

“This is what God will want” – Singer...

Between actress Uche Ogbodo and a follower who...

“They were my role models” – Actor, Prince...

Leave a Reply