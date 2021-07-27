Home News Africa Update: CCTV footage shows 9-year-old girl responsible for Ebeano supermarket fire standing outside the building with her mum while the fire ravaged the supermarket
Another CCTV footage that has been shared online shows the 9-year-old girl responsible for the fire that razed Ebeano supermarket in Abuja standing outside the building with her mother.

It was earlier reported that the 9-year-old suspect responsible for the fire that ravaged the supermarket on Saturday, July 17, was arrested by the police.

The minor was nabbed after a CCTV footage captured the moment she tampered with the gas section in the supermarket located at Lokogoma, Abuja, and started the fire which destroyed goods worth over N5 billion.

When she was interrogated by the police, the girl said she came to the supermarket with her mother. Watch the interrogation video here.

The new CCTV footage released online shows the 9-year-old girl standing outside the supermarket with her mum while the fire ravaged the building.

Ebeano which is one of Nigeria’s biggest supermarket brands, is reported to be a target of arsonists who have been wanting to burn down some of its outlets in recent times.

