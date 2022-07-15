update:-asiri-eniba-released

The arrested Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Worker, Oroki Branch, Osogbo, State of Osun, Kazeem Oyewale has been released.

Oyewale was arrested about three hours ago by soldiers who stormed his base at the motor park at Ojurin, Old Garage, Osogbo, State of Osun.

Information available to Bioreports has it that Oyewale and five other member of his gang were whisked away to the Army Barrack, Ede.

But he was released few minutes ago following intervention from some government officials, according to sources.

Details later