Home NEWS UPDATE: Asiri Eniba Released
NEWSNews Africa

UPDATE: Asiri Eniba Released

by News
0 views
update:-asiri-eniba-released

The arrested Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Worker, Oroki Branch, Osogbo, State of Osun, Kazeem Oyewale has been released.

Oyewale was arrested about three hours ago by soldiers who stormed his base at the motor park at Ojurin, Old Garage, Osogbo, State of Osun.

Information available to Bioreports has it that Oyewale and five other member of his gang were whisked away to the Army Barrack, Ede.

But he was released few minutes ago following intervention from some government officials, according to sources.

Details later

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun Election: Police Withdraw Escorts From VIPs

July 16: CSO Urges Politicians, Electorate To Play...

Osun Poll: IPC Charges Press Men To Be...

Osun 2022: Amotekun Boss Charges Men To Avoid...

UNIOSUN Management, Staff, Students Celebrate Chancellor, Alakija @71

Asiri Eniba, Armed Thugs Arrested Amidst Gunshots In...

Transfer: Ronaldo Takes Decision On €275m Offer To...

2023 Census: Trial population, housing census begins in...

I begged God to take my life at...

2023 presidency: INEC speaks on suit seeking disqualification...

Leave a Reply