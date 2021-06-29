Home Technology UPDATE 1-Google restores services after multiple users face outage – Devdiscourse
Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc’s search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services late Monday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Platforms including Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users citing issues with login and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector. More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive.

Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits early Tuesday. The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment after business hours. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

