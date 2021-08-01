Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games And Accessories For August And September 2021 – Nintendo Life

We’re now well into the second half of 2021, and Switch owners have plenty to look forward to over the coming months as we slide inexorably towards the Holiday season and the promise of 2022, a year that will hopefully be the most boring and uneventful on record – at least outside the realm of video games.

Below we’ve listed some of the upcoming highlights of big Switch games scheduled for August and September. Beneath these physical releases you’ll also find a selection of other games releasing from August — usually physical versions of previously digital-only Switch eShop games — plus a selection of Switch accessories and related peripherals available in the coming months as we cruise over the hump and hit our stride in the downhill section of 2021.

Enjoy!

No More Heroes III (Switch) – 27th August

Originally slated for a 2020 release, as with so many games No More Heroes 3 got pushed into this year. We’ve enjoyed both of Travis Touchdown’s original Wii games on Switch in the meantime, and we also enjoyed the Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes side-story, but this sequel looks set to deliver the full porcelain-throned, laser-sworded Touchdown experience.

Suda51’s third chapter in the NMH trilogy is coming at the end of August.

WarioWare: Get It Together! – 10th September

Mario’s greedy nemesis Wario is finally bringing his brand of micro-game mayhem to Switch in the form of WarioWare: Get It Together!, the long-awaited Switch entry in the series that now includes a simultaneous 2-player mode and the ability to play not only as the titular villain, but also his friends. We bagsy 9-Volt!

It’s been too long since we indulged in some manic micro-games, so we can’t wait to play this on 10th September.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – 17th September

This sequel originally came to PS4 back in 2018, and we’ve been hoping this might find its way to Switch ever since the port of Wrath of the White Witch. Set 100 years since the events of that game, it was announced for Switch in May in both physical and digital forms.

Ni No Kuni II features a similar Ghibli-esque art style that caught everyone’s attention back in 2011, and the Switch version — dubbed the Prince’s Edition and out on 17th September — also contains The Tale of a Timeless Tome, The Lair of the Lost Lord and The Adventure Pack DLC.

More Awesome Nintendo Switch Games

Aside from the highlighted games above, there are lots more Switch retail games which might take your fancy in August and beyond.

Awesome Accessories For Your Switch

And finally here are a selection of the finest Switch accessories coming up in August and beyond, for your consideration.

So that’s it for August and September – did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and also tell us if you’ve pre-ordered any of these goodies!