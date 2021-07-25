Upcoming ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Film Title/Character Design Reveal | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

At the recent San Diego Comic-Con virtual event, Toei Animation delivered a teaser video for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super anime film. Coming after an early announcement, the 21st film for the Dragon Ball franchise teaser reveals the official title and character designs.

Titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Toei will be employing different animation technology to offer fans a new visual expression. The panel of Masako Nozawa (voice of Goku), Akio Iyoku (executive producer of the Dragon Ball series and editor for series creator Akira Toriyama) and Norihiro Hayashida (producer of the television anime and movies for the Dragon Ball series) delivered a look at Goku rendered in the new display along with one of the new characters set to appear. Additionally, updated designs for Piccolo, Pan and Krillin were also shown in the teaser video.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to release sometime in 2022 and will feature a script and screenplay by creator Akira Toriyama.

