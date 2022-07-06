up-police-shielding-journalist:-congress

NEW DELHI: With Uttar Pradesh Police preventing the Chhattisgarh cops from arresting a journalist facing police case for controversial fake video about Rahul Gandhi,

Congress

on Tuesday asked BJP what does it fear the police investigation will uncover that it wants to prevent from coming out by blocking the Raipur probe.

AICC spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said the

UP police

is hiding a person accused of serious offences from a .imate investigation for which a warrant has been issued by a competent court. Asking if BJP is claiming that the courts are politicised, Ramesh said the party should approach the court if it is so keen to protect the accused. “This is an act of wilful contempt of the court’s warrant by the UP Police and their political masters,” he said.

