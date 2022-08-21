Home WORLD NEWS UP plans to raise share of OBC subgroups in govt jobs
UP plans to raise share of OBC subgroups in govt jobs

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in UP is designing a plan to increase representation of

OBC

subgroups following reports that they have largely remained underrepresented in public sector jobs despite getting reservation benefits for years.

UP minister for backward caste welfare

Narendra Kashyap

said a drive to evaluate representation of OBC subgroups in the government sector has been launched.

“It will help us take corrective measures for increasing the number of OBC subgroups in government departments,” he said.

While a caste census is yet to be conducted by the government, primarily the Centre, the state’s exercise may prove to be a sharp pointer to socio-economically weak subgroups that determine electoral fortunes of political parties.

UP identifies 79 subgroups amongst

OBCs

, of which Yadav, Kurmi and

Lodh

are relatively more influential than the others.

