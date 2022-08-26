up-imposes-curbs-as-cattle-disease-spreads

MEERUT: Cattle grazing has been banned in

Saharanpur

district after over 2,100 bovines were found infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) and 24 died. The move comes two days after the UP government banned cattle fairs, markets and transportation of cattle from states such as Haryana and Rajasthan, where cases have been reported in large numbers.

The number of cattle affected by the contagious disease has climbed to 5,000 in over seven districts of western UP. Around 4,500 cases have been reported from just three districts — Saharanpur,

Meerut

and

Muzaffarnagar

.

Chief veterinary officer of Saharanpur,

Rajiv Saxena

, said, “On the instruction of the district administration, cattle grazing has been banned in the district to prevent further spread of the disease. Cattle owners have been asked not to take their animals out for grazing in the meadows and fields as the disease is highly contagious. If any healthy animal comes in contact with infected ones, it may get infected.”

“Cattle markets have also been closed. Farmers have been advised not to take their animals from one district to another. These steps have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease,” he added. Nutritious fodder is a must to keep the cattle strong and build immunity, suggest veterinary experts.

