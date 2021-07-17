‘Untimely death will cease in our midst’ — Adeboye condoles with family of TB Joshua – TheCable

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has condoled with the family of the late TB Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

According to The Nation, in his condolence message to Evelyn, wife of the late prophet, dated July 6, 2021, Adeboye prayed for the family that Joshua left behind.

“We want to join million of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Temitope Joshua,” he said.

“We take solace in the lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of our Lord Jesus, on the resurrection morning.

“We therefore pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus Mighty name.”

The pastor passed away on June 5 at the age of 57.

Upon his passing, many personalities including President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed their condolences to his church and family.

On July 9, Joshua was buried in the presence of family members and loved ones.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state; Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos commissioner of police; Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian association of Nigeria (CAN) who was represented by Biodun Sanyaolu, the general secretary of CAN, attended the ceremony.