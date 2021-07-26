‘unseen-empire’-turns-a-huge-wildlife-camera-trap-study-into-a-game

(CNN) Tasked with photographing one of the world’s most elusive big cats, you trek deep into the lush jungle of Southeast Asia and set up a camera trap. Back at base camp, you methodically comb through the images it captures, identifying monkeys, otters and finally, what you’ve been searching for: the mysterious clouded leopard.

All this, without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

A new mobile game, “Unseen Empire,” turns one of the largest-ever wildlife camera trap studies into a playable experience. The idea is that by letting players take on the role of a researcher in a real scientific study, the game helps people to better understand conservation science.

In the past few decades, we have seen a 68% decline in wildlife species. But when it comes to funding conservation, there is an estimated shortfall of up to $824 billion per year in what is needed to reverse the decline in biodiversity by 2030, according to a recent report.

Gautam Shah, the American founder of Kenya-based Internet of Elephants, the company behind “Unseen Empire,” believes conservation awareness campaigns have failed to keep up with the times and need to modernize.