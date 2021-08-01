Unraveling a Mystery: Bird Brains Left Other Dinosaurs Behind – SciTechDaily

A transparent 3D model of the fossil bird skull and brain (in pink). Credit: Christopher Torres / The University of Texas at Austin

Today, being “birdbrained” means forgetting where you left your keys or wallet. But 66 million years ago, it may have meant the difference between life and death – and may help explain why birds are the only dinosaurs left on Earth.

Research on a newly discovered bird fossil led by The University of Texas at Austin found that a unique brain shape may be why the ancestors of living birds survived the mass extinction that claimed all other known dinosaurs.

“Living birds have brains more complex than any known animals except mammals,” said lead investigator Christopher Torres, who conducted the research while earning a Ph.D. from the UT College of Natural Sciences and is now a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at Ohio University and research associate at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences. “This new fossil finally lets us test the idea that those brains played a major role in their survival.”

The fossil is about 70 million years old and has a nearly complete skull, a rare occurrence in the fossil record that allowed the scientists to compare the ancient bird to birds living today.

The findings were published on July 30, 2021, in the journal Science Advances.

A fossil skull of Ichthyornis, a bird that lived 70 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period. Credit: Christopher Torres / The University of Texas at Austin