Three policemen and two others have been killed by unknown gunmen in Eke-Agu community in Abatete in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack reportedly happened on Tuesday night.

The gunmen, who stormed the community in two Sport Utility Vehicles and one Sienna car, also set ablaze three vehicles.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

The governors in the region recently announced the set-up of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.

