unknown-gunmen-kill-enugu-businessman-in-front-of-his-7-year-old-son

Suspected assassins have killed the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase services in Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke.

The gruesome crime was done in the presence of his 7-year-old son who he had gone to pick from a barbing salon.

According to report, the assailants hit his car from the back and when he came out to investigate, they ordered him to lie down on the floor, then shot him on the leg and stomach.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc, has ordered the State CID to launch a full-scale investigation and manhunt of the criminal elements in view of bringing them to book.”

Related Posts Bishop’s 16-year-old son gets married to his 15-year-old girlfriend

Man Attempts Selling His Three-Year-Old Son For N5m

Man cuts ears of his 10-year-old son, burns his fingers for stealing his money (photos)

Man kills his 14 year old son because he’s gay

Rapper, Olamide celebrates his son as he turns one year old