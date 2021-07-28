Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Three Bus Load Of Passengers In Sokoto – Naija News





Passengers travelling in three buses belonging to the Sokoto State Transport Authority have been kidnapped by bandits.

. News gathered the incident occurred around 3pm on Sunday near Dogon Karfe.

The gunmen suddenly appeared on the road, started shooting in the air and kidnapped all the passengers in the three buses.

The incident was narrated to Bioreports News by a motorist, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf who narrowly escaped abduction as well.

“They (bandits) suddenly came out of their hiding place and started shooting in the air, thereby forcing the vehicles to stop.

“They abducted all the passengers in the three vehicles belonging to the Sokoto State Transport Authority, as well as the drivers,” Yusuf narrated.

Yusuf explained they were able to escape when the terrorists disappeared into the forest with the passengers from the three buses.

“Immediately they left the place, we all drove our vehicles very fast, because we thought that they would come back and pick some of us,” he said.

“The bandits have been abducting people daily on this road. I am appealing to the appropriate authorities to please do something very urgent to arrest the situation,” Yusuf added.

He called on the relevant government and security officials to provide better security on the road as according to him, the bandits are abducting people on it on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, award-winning gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has been robbed at her supermarket in the Oke Ore area of Ota, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident on Monday.

Oyeyemi while speaking on the incident noted that she was held hostage at her supermarket and robbed of a huge sum of money.

He, however, confirmed that three suspects linked to the robbery operation have been arrested.



