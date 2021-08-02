Home NEWS Unknown gunmen attack Imo community, behead man, raze over 20 shops, cars
Unknown gunmen attack Imo community, behead man, raze over 20 shops, cars

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked Okporo and neighbouring communities in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State and behead a man believed to be a community leader in the area.

bioreports gathered that the attack began on Sunday night through to Sunday morning.

According to reports, the victim was beheaded on Sunday night and his head was placed on a table around the market in Okporo community.

Details of the story are still sketchy as the state’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abatam, could not be reached as at press time.

Orlu has witnessed several unrests over the activities of unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in the area.

More to follow…

