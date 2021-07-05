unknown-gunmen-assassinate-enugu-businessman-in-front-of-his-7-year-old-son

Suspected assassins have murdered the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase services in Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke.

According to reports, the deceased was shot dead on Sunday night, July 4, while on his way to his house located at Brick Estate, by Ekweremadu Drive, Independence Layout Enugu.

He was said to have been killed in the presence of his 7-year-old son who he had gone to pick from a barbing salon.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc, has ordered the State CID to launch a full-scale investigation and manhunt of the criminal elements in view of bringing them to book.