Unity Bank hits N1.28bn profit after tax in first six months – P.M. News

Tomi Somefun, CEO of Unity Bank

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Unity Bank Plc has announced a profit after tax of N1.38 billion for the first six months of 2021.

The bank also announced gross earnings of N23.6 billion, representing an increase of four per cent.

The bank said this in its unaudited financials submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday.

The gross earnings was higher compared with the N22.8 billion posted in the comparative period of 2020.

The bank grew its bottom-line by 34 per cent as profit before tax closed at N1.50 billion from N1.12 billion in 2020.

Similarly, the profit after tax stood at N1.38 billion against N1.03 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

The lender also sustained growth the trajectory in its assets as total assets for the period rose by 11 per cent to N547.37 billion from N492.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Other highlights of the financial statement include a 21 per cent increase in fee and commission income to N3.07 billion from N2.54 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Net interest income stood at N9.87 billion, representing nine per cent increase from the N9.06 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, said the performance was encouraging in spite of the economic challenges.

Somefun said the double-digit growth recorded in both earnings and profits was the result of a portfolio plan, which the bank embarked on at the beginning of the year to diversify its portfolio.

She added that the bank pursued asset creation in petrochemical downstream, consumer, healthcare and general commerce, with agribusiness providing the bulwark for identified business and brand benefits.

She said the bank would be looking to strengthen its balance sheet from the liability side as it continued to grow its brand franchise in many areas of the retail market by promoting and leveraging its agriculture value chain businesses.