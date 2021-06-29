united-orders-270-jets,-its-biggest-aircraft-purchase-ever

New York (CNN Business) United Airlines on Tuesday announced orders to buy 270 jets, the largest aircraft purchase in the company’s history and the biggest order by any airline in more than a decade.

The list price for the 270 jets totals about $35 billion. Airlines typically pay only a fraction of list prices, and this is still not a good time for aircraft sales, likely meaning that United is getting a significant discount, especially on the Boeing (BA) 200 737 Max jets that makes up the bulk of the order. The rest of the order is for 70 Airbus (EADSF) A321neo aircraft.

But the move is another sign that airlines see a recovery from the pandemic on the horizon.

On Monday, United (UAL) told investors that it expects to post an adjusted pre-tax profit in July, the first sign of profitability by United or any major airline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand for leisure travel is nearly back to normal, helping to lift fares, even if more lucrative business travel and international flights are still only a fraction of what they were before the pandemic.

“It’s a sign that United is a savvy airplane buyer,” said Ron Epstein, aerospace analyst for Bank of America. “I’m certain they’re getting a good deal on Max’s. But If they didn’t feel reasonably good about the return of market for flying, they wouldn’t be doing it.”