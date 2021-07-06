Home News Africa United Evangelical Church’s Pastor, Arrested With A Human Skull
News Africa

United Evangelical Church’s Pastor, Arrested With A Human Skull

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
united-evangelical-church’s-pastor,-arrested-with-a-human-skull

Men of the Cross-river police command have rrested the Pastor of United Evangelical Church, Michael Bassey, 45, for unlawful possession of a human skull.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sikiru Akande, the pastor was arrested upon the police receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen on the threat to life. He said that the suspect was arrested at his residence in the state.

“The suspect was arrested with one human skull tied with the complainant’s picture and carved human image with red clothes. Investigation is still ongoing and the suspect will be arraigned in court,” he said

Bassey, however, claimed innocence as he told reporters that he was not into any diabolical act. “I don’t know anything about this human skull. I am innocent of the charges against me,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gbajabiamila Sets Up 7-Man committee To Harmonise PIB...

PHOTOS: Team Nigeria Heads To Tokyo Olympics

Bill To Allow Creation Of State Police Passes...

State police bill makes progress in House of...

Police arrest 37yr old suspected armed robber in...

Tight security at synagogue as SCOAN begins TB...

Ekiti: Egbeyemi warns against illegal selection of monarchs,...

10 suspected gunmen in police uniform abduct Gov...

TB Joshua: Akoko Iyalojas, Iyalajes shut all community...

Three persons killed as Niger communities clash over...

Leave a Reply