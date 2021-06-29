united-airlines-unveils-270-jet-boeing-and-airbus-order,-its-largest-ever-–.

United Airlines unveiled Tuesday its largest-ever aircraft order: 270 narrow-body jetliners from Boeing and Airbus as the carrier charts its post-pandemic growth.

The fleet plan is central to United’s goal of capturing more travelers, particularly high-paying ones in major coastal hubs like San Francisco and Newark. In a wide-ranging strategy plan, the airline said it plans to add more roomier seats and seat-back entertainment, a departure from a previous strategy.

The airline also announced a hiring spree of 25,000 employees for the new planes, including pilots, flight attendants and mechanics.

Boeing shares were up 0.9% in premarket trading after the announcement. United’s were down about 0.2%.

The order includes 200 Boeing Max jets. Of those planes, 150 are Max 10 models. Boeing’s largest. The first Max 10 test flight was completed earlier this month. The remaining 50 Boeing planes are the of manufacturer’s most-popular model, the Max 8. The large order on top of United’s existing order book for Max planes is another vote of confidence in the airplane maker, which has struggled to regain its footing after two Max crashes and a several production problems.

United also plans to order 70 Airbus 321neos, adding to an order for dozens of long-range versions of the plane.

The carrier now has about 500 narrow-body aircraft arriving starting next year.

About 200 of the planes will be used to grow the airline’s fleet of 500 planes, while 300 will go to replace older jets such as its Boeing 757-200 planes, which it will retire, said Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer.