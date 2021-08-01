Home News Africa UNIPORT’S DVC dies before appointment’s confirmation – The Nation Newspaper
By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Prof. Andrew Efemini is dead.

Efemini, whose appointment was yet to be confirmed, died of undisclosed illness at the weekend, at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

A senior official of the university, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the incident.

UNIPORT’S Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, reportedly visited the deceased family, describing the late Prof. Efemini as a man of ideas, whose contributions had led to the growth of the institution.

Efemini was until his death a professor of Psychology of Development in the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Humanities.

He was appointed the DVC Academics at the 459th Senate Meeting on July 28th but gave up the ghost before his new office could be approved by the Governing Council of the institution.

