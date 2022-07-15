uniosun-management,-staff,-students-celebrate-chancellor,-alakija-@71

The Council, Management, Staff and Students of Osun State University has felicitated with the University’s Chancellor, Apostle (Dr) Folorunso Alakija, as she clocks 71.

In a congratulatory message, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described Apostle (Dr) Folorunso Alakija as a blessing and beacon of light to the University, Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“Mama Alakija remains a committed, God-fearing, and supportive Chancellor that every University will always crave.”

“The impact of the support of Mama Alakija includes the provision of funds for the access road to the University, ongoing construction of a multi-billion-naira world-class teaching hospital complex among other wonderful projects and gifts that she has bestowed on the University ever since she became the Chancellor.”

“Our Mama and Chancellor, as you celebrate your 71st birthday today, we pray to Almighty God to grant you more years in good health, wisdom, and knowledge to continue to serve God, and impact more lives.”

“On behalf of the Council, Management, Senate, Staff, and students of Osun State University, I join you to praise God for a wonderful 71 years of achievements and accomplishments and I wish you long life in good health to serve God and impact more,” Professor Adebooye added.