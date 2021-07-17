‘uninvited-slay-queens’-bounced-out-of-obi-cubana’s-mum’s-burial-(video)

Some uninvited slay queens were reportedly bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial which held at Oba, Anambra state, yesterday, July 16th.

Late Mrs Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu, mother of popular billionaire businessman and club owner who died in December 2020 was laid to rest in a lavish ceremony in Anambra state.

Videos which captured the moment the slay queens tried to gain entry to the event but were stopped by the bouncers have surfaced online and stirred hilarious reactions online.

The ladies who looked causally dressed were denied entry into the party which had scores of important personalities in attendance.

Watch video below ;

See some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video,

An Instagram user @__preshsticks wrote, “Going to that type of place, you have to dress very very classy, even the bouncers will think twice. It’s not just anyhow people that are gathered there”.

@its.giftie wrote, “On this day a queen was born, moi bestie, moi wahala pikin, she can disturb for Africa’ Nah she wear pink”.

@nelson_bensen wrote, “Some women doesn’t have shame at all, how could you wake up one morning and bath, dress up to where your not invited, who knows you there… My sister can’t try this rubbish. Am a man but I can’t even do this….”