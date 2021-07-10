unilag-honours-stella-adadevoh,-ibidapo-obe

The University of Lagos held its 51st convocation ceremony on July 7, 2021.

Timothy-Crown Aderibigbe, Lagos

Seven years after paying the supreme price to help prevent a devastating outbreak of an Ebola epidemic in Nigeria, the University of Lagos has honoured Dr Stella Adadevoh.

Adadevoh was conferred with an honourary doctorate degree during the institution’s 51st convocation award ceremony which held on Thursday.

Her son, Bankole Cardoso, received the award on her behalf.

Also given a posthumous honour was the University’s former and eight Vice Chancellor, late Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

He received the award of an Emeritus Professor.

Ibidapo-Obe, who died in January, was represented at the ceremony by his widow Barrister Olusola Ibidapo-Obe.

The university also celebrated the contribution of eminent Nigerians to the social and educational development of the country.

Advertising magnate and Chairman of Troyka holdings limited and Chief Executive Officer of Insight Communications limited, Dr Biodun Shobanjo;

entreprenuer, philanthropist and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources limited Alhaji Mohammadu Indimi as well as businessman and chairman of Premier Lotto limited Sir Kesington Adebutu were also honoured with honorary doctorate degrees.

US Record

Meanwhile, speaking at the convocation ceremony, Stephen Ibelli of the public affairs office of the US consulate general said Nigerians hold the highest number of Africans studying in the United states.

Ibelli also commended the University of Lagos for being a strategic partner of many years.

While he promised the support of his country to strengthen cultural ties with Nigeria, he advised the graduate students of the university to contribute to the developing the future of Nigeria.