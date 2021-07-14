unilag-directs-students-to-vacate-hostels-over-covid-19-third-wave

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shut down the hostels and directed all students to vacate the premises immediately.

The news was announced on Wednesday, July 14, after cases of the novel Coronavirus increased within the University.

On Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor summoned an emergency meeting of the school’s senate to address the increases cases of students with symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

However, the school authorities didn’t disclose if the variant is the same as the Delta variant which is said to be more deadly.

Meanwhile, the University has approved the commencement of online classes from July 26, 2021.

Read the statement below,

“To check the spread of Covid-19 on campus, the university senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021.

“No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July.

“The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021. DSA.”