unical-threatens-to-publish-names-of-over-42,000-graduands-yet-to-collect-their-certificates-since-the-1980s

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has expressed displeasure over the fact that more than 42,000 alumni of the institution are yet to collect their original certificates

Gabriel Egbe, the school registrar, made the disclosure in a memo that has now gone viral on social media

Anyone who fails to approach the school to claim their original certificates after three months of the official notice will have their names published

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has threatened to publish names of over 42,000 alumni of the institution who are yet to collect their original certificates.

In a memo dated June 25, 2021, that was issued by the school registrar, Gabriel Egbe, the institution issued three-month ultimatum to the alumni.

The school has threatened to publish names of those who are yet to collect their certificates.

The registrar said some of the certificates date back to the 1980s, adding that the school management is shocked by the development.

In his words:

“It has been discovered that there are over 42,000 unclaimed certificates of the University of Calabar in faculties and institutes. Some of these certificates date back to the 1980s.”

According to the registrar, after the three-month ultimatum, those who do not collect their certificates will have their names published and will also be surcharged.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the development, @chimeezu said:

“When the certificate no de useful why should we come. The president said there is no vacancy.”

@ugos_maduson commented:

“Explore their contacts and ask them for delivery addresses then mail the certificates to them at a cost. Make money off disbursing their certificates.”

@henryogidi wrote:

“Unical wey dey frustrate students up and down. Once you graduate go begin do business for like 2 or 3years before e go reach your turn for nysc.”

@m.m.a_j said:

“Certificate don’t work in Nigeria anymore.”

