UNIBEN student shot dead shortly after final exams – The Nation Newspaper

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

A 400 Level student of the Department of Political Science, University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Benin, Augustine Izu, has been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Izu was shot dead shortly after his final examinations in the room of his friend, Emeka Walter, at off-campus hostel accommodation in No. 5, Image Street, on the Federal Government Girls’ College Road, Ugbowo, Benin.

The four fully-masked assailants carried out the dastardly act on Tuesday in presence of the deceased’s friend (Walter), who was also hit in the arm.

It was gathered that Izu, who rounded off his final examinations last Thursday, came from the upper floor of the hostel to visit his friend, who was staying on the ground floor of the same building.

The gunmen suddenly came into Walter’s room and shot Izu on the head while Walter narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries.

He is on admission at the nearby University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The incident was immediately reported at BDPA police station near the scene of the attack, which is under the Ugbowo divisional police headquarters.

UNIBEN’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, stated she also learnt of the shooting but insisted no student of the institution was killed.

Another UNIBEN student, Joshua Oginigbo, was also shot last Tuesday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Oginigbo, a Computer Engineering undergraduate, was also shot on the head around the June 12 Secretariat on the campus of the Federal Government-owned university.

He is in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the same UBTH.

It was learnt both shootings were cult-related.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bello Kontongs, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the two incidents.

He assured the gunmen would soon be brought to book.

Kontongs added the corpse of Izu was initially brought to the police station at Ugbowo before being deposited at an undisclosed morgue.